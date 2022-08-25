Menu
2017 Ford E450

39,808 KM

Details Description

$85,800

+ tax & licensing
$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

39,808KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9007159
  • Stock #: BU-3326
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS1HDC25477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BU-3326
  • Mileage 39,808 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, TILT WHEEL, 13 FT FLATDECK WITH TOOL BOXES + STORAGE, TEREX HI RANGER MODEL L13 INSULATED 39FT BUCKET SYSTEM WITH UPPER & LOWER CONTROLS, 20 FT SIDE REACH, BUCKET SAFETY INSPECTION IS INCLUDED, TRAFFIC DIRECTION LIGHT MOUNTED ON BACK AND MORE. HAS 39,808 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

