Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2017 Ford E450
2017 Ford E450
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
39,808KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9007159
- Stock #: BU-3326
- VIN: 1FDXE4FS1HDC25477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BU-3326
- Mileage 39,808 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, TILT WHEEL, 13 FT FLATDECK WITH TOOL BOXES + STORAGE, TEREX HI RANGER MODEL L13 INSULATED 39FT BUCKET SYSTEM WITH UPPER & LOWER CONTROLS, 20 FT SIDE REACH, BUCKET SAFETY INSPECTION IS INCLUDED, TRAFFIC DIRECTION LIGHT MOUNTED ON BACK AND MORE. HAS 39,808 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5