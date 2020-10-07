Menu
2017 Ford F-350

77,345 KM

Details Description

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

77,345KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6193854
  Stock #: FD-2552
  VIN: 1FD8W3F62HEC69853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,345 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 9 FT FLATDECK, ALLOYS WHEELS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 77,345 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

