2017 Ford F-550

2017 Ford F-550

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,151KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4488723
  • Stock #: FD-2287
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HYXHEE75429
White
Pickup Truck
Gasoline

AUTO, 6.8 V/10 GAS MOTOR, SNOW PLOW PREP PKG, AUTO, XLT, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT, PW, PL, TILT, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, AM/FMCD, PTO PROVISION, RUBBER FLOOR, 19,500 LBS GVW, 12 FT FLAT DECK, A/C, AND MORE HAS 20,151 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1-800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415

