Menu
Account
Sign In
$84,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-550

2017 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 5183738
  2. 5183738
Contact Seller

$84,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,870KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5183738
  • Stock #: DU-2397
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HTXHEB96079
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, XLT PKG, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19,500 LB GVW, RUNNING BOARDS, FOLD DOWN SIDES & 2 WAY GATE, WESTERN 8-10 WIDE OUT PLOW, FULLY HYDRAULIC SWENSON TAILGATE SALTER AND MORE, HAS 61870 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2016 RAM 5500
 68,399 KM
$62,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit
 22,372 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2020 Hino 195
 23,152 KM
$67,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory