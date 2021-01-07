2017 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH, RUBBER FLOOR, PTO PROVISION, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, HD SUSPENSION, 19,500 LB GVW, NEW ALUMINUM SERVICE BODY WITH 5000 LB TIGER CRANE, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 40,258 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5