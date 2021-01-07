2017 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE, AM/FM/CD STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, NEW VOTH 12 FT STEEL DUMP BOX, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, PTO PROVISION, 19,500 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 39,453 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY
