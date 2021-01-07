Menu
2017 Ford F-550

39,453 KM

Details Description

$79,800

$79,800

Paramount Truck Sales

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

39,453KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6559837
  • Stock #: DU-2624
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT6HED95709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,453 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE, AM/FM/CD STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, NEW VOTH 12 FT STEEL DUMP BOX, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, PTO PROVISION, 19,500 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 39,453 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

