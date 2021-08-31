Menu
2017 Ford F-550

191,751 KM

Details Description

$58,800

+ tax & licensing
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2017 Ford F-550

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

191,751KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7804137
  • Stock #: FD-2874
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GT0HEB14233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 191,751 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40/ VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, KNAPHEIDE 14 FT FLAT DECK, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19500 GVW AND MORE. HAS 119,149 MILES. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

