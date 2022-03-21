$119,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-750
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$119,800
- Listing ID: 8673071
- Stock #: DU-3234
- VIN: 1FDPF7DCXHDB11617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,209 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVERS BUCKET SEAT WITH 2 PASSENGER BENCH, PTO OPERATED DUMP BOX, 14 FT STEEL DUMP BOX WITH DUAL ALUMINUM FOLD DOWN SIDES, ALUMINUM TAILGATE WITH CHUTE, TARP SYSTEM, HYDRAULIC BRAKES, "G" LICENSE OK, 33,000 LB GVW, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER AND MORE. HAS 22,209 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
