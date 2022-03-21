Menu
2017 Ford F-750

22,209 KM

Details Description

$119,800

+ tax & licensing
$119,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2017 Ford F-750

2017 Ford F-750

2017 Ford F-750

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$119,800

+ taxes & licensing

22,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8673071
  • Stock #: DU-3234
  • VIN: 1FDPF7DCXHDB11617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DU-3234
  • Mileage 22,209 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVERS BUCKET SEAT WITH 2 PASSENGER BENCH, PTO OPERATED DUMP BOX, 14 FT STEEL DUMP BOX WITH DUAL ALUMINUM FOLD DOWN SIDES, ALUMINUM TAILGATE WITH CHUTE, TARP SYSTEM, HYDRAULIC BRAKES, "G" LICENSE OK, 33,000 LB GVW, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER AND MORE. HAS 22,209 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

