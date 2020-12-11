Menu
2017 Ford Transit

154,393 KM

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

T-150 MED ROOF 148 WB

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

154,393KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6311652
  • Stock #: 3478
  • VIN: 1FTYE2CM2HKB26889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 154,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Transit T150 Medium roof, Backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, USB input, power windows and locks, power mirror and much more, off lease it looks and drives great priced to sell at $29950.00 including full certification, tax and licensing are extra.

_Financing Available  please call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

