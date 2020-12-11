2017 Ford Transit

+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Transit T150 Medium roof, Backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, USB input, power windows and locks, power mirror and much more, off lease it looks and drives great priced to sell at $29950.00 including full certification, tax and licensing are extra.
_Financing Available please call for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2