2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, DUAL AIR RIDE BUCKET SEATS WITH DUAL ARMRESTS, AIR RIDE SUSPENSION, AIR BRAKES, 12,000 LB FRONT AXLE & 21,000 LB REAR AXLE, 33,000 GVW, 24 FT SUPREME ALUMINUM BOX WITH 2 SIDE DOORS PER SIDE, 92" INSIDE HEIGHT AND 91" INSIDE WIDTH, CHROME FRONT BUMPER WITH FOG LIGHTS, ROLL UP REAR DOOR AND MORE. HAS 69,993 MILES, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
