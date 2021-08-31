Menu
2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

112,642 KM

Details Description

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

112,642KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7829610
  Stock #: DL-2957
  VIN: 3ALACXDT0HDJE1856

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # DL-2957
  Mileage 112,642 KM

Vehicle Description

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, DUAL AIR RIDE BUCKET SEATS WITH DUAL ARMRESTS, AIR RIDE SUSPENSION, AIR BRAKES, 12,000 LB FRONT AXLE & 21,000 LB REAR AXLE, 33,000 GVW, 24 FT SUPREME ALUMINUM BOX WITH 2 SIDE DOORS PER SIDE, 92" INSIDE HEIGHT AND 91" INSIDE WIDTH, CHROME FRONT BUMPER WITH FOG LIGHTS, ROLL UP REAR DOOR AND MORE. HAS 69,993 MILES, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
