$84,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
203,335KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9119740
- Stock #: FD-3268
- VIN: 3ALACXDT7HDHZ2070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FD-3268
- Mileage 203,335 KM
Vehicle Description
CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTOMATIC TRANS, A/C, AM/FM/CD STEREO, DRIVERS SIDE AIR RIDE CLOTH SEAT & PASSENGER SIDE CLOTH BUCKET, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING, 184 INCH CAB TO AXLE, 12,000 LB FRONT AXLE & 21,000 LB REAR AXLE AND MORE. HAS 126,347 MILES. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
