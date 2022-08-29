Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

203,335 KM

Details Description

$84,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$84,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9119740
  2. 9119740
  3. 9119740
Contact Seller

$84,800

+ taxes & licensing

203,335KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9119740
  • Stock #: FD-3268
  • VIN: 3ALACXDT7HDHZ2070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FD-3268
  • Mileage 203,335 KM

Vehicle Description

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTOMATIC TRANS, A/C, AM/FM/CD STEREO, DRIVERS SIDE AIR RIDE CLOTH SEAT & PASSENGER SIDE CLOTH BUCKET, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING, 184 INCH CAB TO AXLE, 12,000 LB FRONT AXLE & 21,000 LB REAR AXLE AND MORE. HAS 126,347 MILES. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2020 Ford F-250
48,877 KM
$72,800 + tax & lic
2017 Freightliner M2...
 203,335 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic
2018 Isuzu NRR
65,627 KM
$82,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory