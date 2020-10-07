Menu
2017 GMC Savana

57,959 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

57,959KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6010698
  • Stock #: CUS-2504
  • VIN: 1HA37TCG5HN001707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2504
  • Mileage 57,959 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM STEREO, 16FT ALUMINUM BOX, ROLL OUT RAMP, FRONT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 85" INSIDE HEIGHT AND 91" INSIDE WIDTH, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 57,959 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

