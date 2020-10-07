2017 GMC Savana

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM STEREO, 16FT ALUMINUM BOX, ROLL OUT RAMP, FRONT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 85" INSIDE HEIGHT AND 91" INSIDE WIDTH, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 57,959 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
