$28,691

+ taxes & licensing

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

905-884-0991

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

  • 111,460KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5256194
  • Stock #: P355741
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC1HZ355741
Exterior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Want to stretch your purchasing power? You won't want to miss this excellent value! An American Icon. Top features include air conditioning, a rear step bumper, high intensity discharge headlights, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

