2017 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
905-884-0991
10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1
905-884-0991
+ taxes & licensing
Want to stretch your purchasing power? You won't want to miss this excellent value! An American Icon. Top features include air conditioning, a rear step bumper, high intensity discharge headlights, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1