2017 Hino 195

94,857 KM

Details Description

$76,800

+ tax & licensing
$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2017 Hino 195

2017 Hino 195

2017 Hino 195

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

94,857KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8133088
  Stock #: DU-3064
  VIN: JHHKDM2H6HK001206

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # DU-3064
  Mileage 94,857 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH DRIVERS SEAT AND 2 PASSENGER BENCH, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 19500 LB GVW, ELOQUIP ALUMINUM DUMPING BOX, FOLD DOWN SIDES AND 2 WAY TAILGATE, , TARP SYSTEM, ALUMINUM TOOL BOX ON DRIVERS SIDE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, SHOVEL RACK AND MORE, HAS 94,857 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

