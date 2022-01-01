2017 Hino 195

$76,800 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 8 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8133088

8133088 Stock #: DU-3064

DU-3064 VIN: JHHKDM2H6HK001206

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Stock # DU-3064

Mileage 94,857 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.