2017 Hino 195

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH DRIVERS SEAT AND 2 PASSENGER BENCH, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 19500 LB GVW, ELOQUIP ALUMINUM DUMPING BOX, FOLD DOWN SIDES AND 2 WAY TAILGATE, , TARP SYSTEM, ALUMINUM TOOL BOX ON DRIVERS SIDE, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, SHOVEL RACK AND MORE, HAS 94,857 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5