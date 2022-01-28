Menu
2017 Honda Civic

78,655 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

SI

SI

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,655KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8183544
  • Stock #: 3596
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A54HH220134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,655 KM

Vehicle Description

We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

