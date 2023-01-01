Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

CARFAX CLEAN,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDEDD

2017 Honda CR-V

CARFAX CLEAN,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDEDD

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Sale

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10194441
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H32HH001918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENT,$19990,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

