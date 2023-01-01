Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1697318066
  2. 1697318146
  3. 1697318224
  4. 1697318309
  5. 1697318382
  6. 1697318446
  7. 1697318534
  8. 1697318622
  9. 1697318738
  10. 1697318775
  11. 1697318856
  12. 1697318920
  13. 1697318981
  14. 1697319121
  15. 1697319216
  16. 1697319306
  17. 1697319426
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544847
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H29HH128209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,AWD,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CARFAX VERIFIED,$19900+HST&LICENSING,ONE OWNER CAR.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2017 Honda CR-V AWD,...
 189,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V 4WD,...
 227,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 179...
 179,500 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory