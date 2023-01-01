$24,900+ tax & licensing
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2017 Honda CR-V
EX,AWD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10633935
- VIN: 2HKRW2H58HH108978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
416)565-8644,$24900,CARFAX CLEAN,AWD,EX,RIGHT TURN CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,+HST&LICENSING.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
416)565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2