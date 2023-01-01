Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

135,000 KM

Details

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

2017 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10633935
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H58HH108978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,$24900,CARFAX CLEAN,AWD,EX,RIGHT TURN CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,+HST&LICENSING.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

