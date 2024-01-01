$16,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H24HH110328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX ,NO ACCIDENT,$16900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2017 Honda CR-V