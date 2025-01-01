Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$15500,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Honda CR-V

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD,HEATED SEATS,B/U CAM.ALLOYS,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12086968

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD,HEATED SEATS,B/U CAM.ALLOYS,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1736705213
  2. 1736705272
  3. 1736705328
  4. 1736705377
  5. 1736705431
  6. 1736705490
  7. 1736705529
  8. 1736705576
  9. 1736705637
  10. 1736705698
  11. 1736705783
  12. 1736705854
  13. 1736705917
  14. 1736705981
  15. 1736706007
  16. 1736706064
  17. 1736706125
  18. 1736706186
  19. 1736706244
  20. 1736706305
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H24HH110328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$15500,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD,HEATED SEATS,B/U CAM.ALLOYS,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda CR-V AWD,HEATED SEATS,B/U CAM.ALLOYS,CERTIFIED 189,000 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE,ONE OWNER,ALLOYS,NAV,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE,ONE OWNER,ALLOYS,NAV,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 148,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Sienna XLE,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED+WARRANTY for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED+WARRANTY 178,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V