Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  . FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Honda CR-V

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle
12504607

2017 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1746747644610
  2. 1746747645103
  3. 1746747645541
  4. 1746747646001
  5. 1746747646453
  6. 1746747646910
  7. 1746747647393
  8. 1746747647823
  9. 1746747648292
  10. 1746747648734
  11. 1746747649180
  12. 1746747649704
  13. 1746747650174
  14. 1746747650628
  15. 1746747651082
  16. 1746747651522
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H58HH126042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  . FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX,AWD,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX,AWD,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 198,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla SUNROOF,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla SUNROOF,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 283,000 KM $8,700 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V AWD,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Honda CR-V AWD,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 128,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Honda CR-V