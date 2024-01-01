Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$20900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Honda Pilot

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Pilot

EXL,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,Car Play,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

EXL,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,Car Play,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1720455902
  2. 1720455949
  3. 1720455988
  4. 1720456033
  5. 1720456072
  6. 1720456517
  7. 1720456560
  8. 1720456597
  9. 1720456650
  10. 1720456704
  11. 1720456762
  12. 1720456802
  13. 1720456846
  14. 1720456888
  15. 1720456923
  16. 1720456992
  17. 1720457026
  18. 1720457061
  19. 1720457147
  20. 1720457216
  21. 1720457275
  22. 1720457340
  23. 1720457403
  24. 1720457469
  25. 1720457531
  26. 1720457596
  27. 1720457674
  28. 1720457715
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H75HB502330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$20900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2017 Honda Pilot EXL,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,Car Play,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda Pilot EXL,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,Car Play,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU 184,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla APPLE CarPlay,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla APPLE CarPlay,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 99,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL,AUTOMATIC,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL,AUTOMATIC,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 169,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot