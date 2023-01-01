Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL,AUTO,CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL,AUTO,CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487418
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU274706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,$11900     +HST&LICENSING416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

