2017 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10487418

10487418 VIN: KMHD84LF2HU274706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Lane Departure Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features 416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.