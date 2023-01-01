Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

219,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS,ROOF,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YRS WARRANTY

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS,ROOF,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YRS WARRANTY

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9671968
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU125762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENT,REAR HEATED SEATS,$12900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
