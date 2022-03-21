$16,900+ tax & licensing
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata
GLS,S/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED,$16900
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
179,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,900 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,SUN ROOF,ALLOYS,ALL HEATED SEATS,BLIND SPOTS,HEATED STEERING,CAR FAX CLEAN,$16900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
