2017 Hyundai Sonata

179,900 KM

$15,488

+ tax & licensing
$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

GLS,$15488,NO ACCIDENT,ALLOYS,B/U CAM,PARKING SENS

Location

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

179,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8931181
  • VIN: 4NPE24AF9HH514681

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,900 KM

GLS,ALLOY RIMS,BACK UP CAMERA,PARKING SENSORS,ICE COLD AIR CONDITION,SUN ROOF,REAR HEATED SEATS,POWER SEATS,CRUISE,KEYLESS ENTRY,HEATED STEERING,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,2.4 L ENGINE,GAS SAVER CAR, $15488,+HST &LICENSING,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

