2017 Infiniti QX80

57,460 KM

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

8-PASS, NAV, 360 CAM, DVD

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

57,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8123506
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NC3H9431405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 57,460 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2017 INFINITI QX80 8 PASSENGERS PACKED WITH FEATURES 360 VIEW CAMERA, NAV, DVD, BLUETOOTH, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, FOG LIGHTS, AUDIO CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING VEHICLE WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   ***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

