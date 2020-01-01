Menu
2017 Isuzu NRR

2017 Isuzu NRR

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$59,800

  • 45,306KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4460127
  • Stock #: DL-2288
  • VIN: JALE5W167H7300116
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel

5.2 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO, A/C, PW, PL, TILT, CRUISE, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEAT, 19,500 LBS GVW, G LICENSE OK, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, DHOLLANDIA ALUMINUM 2,500 LBS CAPACITY POWER LIFT GATE AND MORE. HAS 45,306 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINACEING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

