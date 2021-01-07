2017 Isuzu NRR

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
5.2 L ISUZU DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD STEREO, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, 19500 LB GVW, 20 FT ALUMINUM BOX, 97" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 129,329 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
