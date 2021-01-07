Menu
2017 Isuzu NRR

129,329 KM

Details Description

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

  1. 6530151
  2. 6530151
129,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6530151
  • Stock #: DL-2650
  • VIN: JALE5W16XH7300370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,329 KM

Vehicle Description

5.2 L ISUZU DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD STEREO, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, 19500 LB GVW, 20 FT ALUMINUM BOX, 97" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 129,329 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

