2017 Kenworth T370

$127,800 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 7 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9016219

9016219 Stock #: FD-3261

FD-3261 VIN: 2NKHHM7X0HM987427

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Stock # FD-3261

Mileage 94,708 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.