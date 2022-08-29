Menu
2017 Kenworth T370

94,708 KM

Details Description

$127,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2017 Kenworth T370

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

94,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9016219
  • Stock #: FD-3261
  • VIN: 2NKHHM7X0HM987427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,708 KM

Vehicle Description

PACCAR DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, AIR RIDE DRIVERS SIDE CLOTH BUCKET SEAT, 2 PASSENGER CLOTH BENCH SEAT, ALUMINUM WHEELS, TOOL BOX, TIE DOWN STRAPS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROLLER, 12000 LB FRONT AXLE & 21000 LB REAR AXLE, 33000 LB GVW, AIR BRAKES, PALFINGER PK1101 CRANE WITH OUTRIGGERS AT REAR AND MORE. HAS 94,708 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

