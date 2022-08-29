$127,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
2017 Kenworth T370
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$127,800
- Listing ID: 9016219
- Stock #: FD-3261
- VIN: 2NKHHM7X0HM987427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 94,708 KM
Vehicle Description
PACCAR DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, AIR RIDE DRIVERS SIDE CLOTH BUCKET SEAT, 2 PASSENGER CLOTH BENCH SEAT, ALUMINUM WHEELS, TOOL BOX, TIE DOWN STRAPS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROLLER, 12000 LB FRONT AXLE & 21000 LB REAR AXLE, 33000 LB GVW, AIR BRAKES, PALFINGER PK1101 CRANE WITH OUTRIGGERS AT REAR AND MORE. HAS 94,708 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.