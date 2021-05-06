2017 Kia Soul

Check out this 2017! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback is still under 75,000 kilometers! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt steering wheel, turn signal indicator mirrors, and power windows. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 16.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Leatherette seat upholstery
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Door pockets: Driver
Rear area cargo cover: Folding
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 914 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Height: 1600 mm
Front Hip Room: 1352 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1252 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
Lithium ion motor battery
Colored center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
Fuel Type: Electric
Wheelbase: 2570 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1402 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1410 mm
Overall Width: 1800 mm
Front Leg Room: 1040 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1960 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Front and rear reverse sensing system
1 USB port
Overall Length: 4140 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1390 mm
Curb weight: 1492 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.