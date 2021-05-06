2017 Kia Sportage

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 8 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

VIN: KNDPMCAC2H7134329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,898 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Diameter of tires: 17.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger heated-cushion Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Rear Head Room: 993 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Overall Height: 1645 mm Curb Weight: 1696 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 997 mm Overall Width: 1855 mm Wheelbase: 2670 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1450 mm Front Hip Room: 1380 mm Front Leg Room: 1053 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2150 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear Hip Room: 1300 mm Overall Length: 4480 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Max cargo capacity: 1703 L

