2017 Land Rover Discovery

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
ATTENTION!! DIRECT FROM LAND ROVER STORE! NO ACCIDENT , CLEAN CARFAX
This SUV Full Loaded and upgraded package, There is no other similar models comparable in the market. See Below upgrades :
HTHV/350RD - Discovery Diesel Td6 HSE Luxury $84,000.00 03918 -Head Up Display$1,000.00
066CA - Activity Key $400.00
036MB - 360 Degree Parking Aid w/ Visual Display $300.00
065EC -Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) $125.00
038EA - Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment $400.00
050AQ - Full SizeSpare Wheel $450.00
031GH - 5 Split-Spoke Style 5025 w/ Satin Black Diamond Turned
Finish $3,400.00
SP1 - Metallic Paint $850.00
062CE - Advanced Tow Assist $400.00 028BT -Tow Equipment $650.00
040AK - Heated Front Windscreen $400.00
080AN - Narvik Black Contrast Roof $650.00
032IN - Dynamic Pack 1 (External & Internal) $2,000.00
0728P - Luxury Climate Comfort Pack (7-Seat) (LUX) $1,900.00
074PM- Capability Plus Pack $1,200.00
074VY - Drive Pro Pack $2,300.00
041CB - Vision Assist Pack (Offered Until 09.11.2017) $1,200.00
350RD - HSE Luxury Package (Diesel)
