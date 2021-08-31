Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Discovery

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,100

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,100

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Td6 HSE Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Td6 HSE Luxury

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$53,100

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7717003
  • VIN: SALRHBBK0HA015333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

ATTENTION!! DIRECT FROM LAND ROVER STORE! NO ACCIDENT , CLEAN CARFAX

This SUV Full Loaded and upgraded package, There is no other similar models comparable in the market. See Below upgrades :

HTHV/350RD - Discovery Diesel Td6 HSE Luxury $84,000.00 03918 -Head Up Display$1,000.00

066CA - Activity Key $400.00

036MB - 360 Degree Parking Aid w/ Visual Display $300.00 

065EC -Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) $125.00

038EA - Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment $400.00 

050AQ - Full SizeSpare Wheel $450.00

031GH - 5 Split-Spoke Style 5025 w/ Satin Black Diamond Turned

Finish $3,400.00

SP1 - Metallic Paint $850.00

062CE - Advanced Tow Assist $400.00 028BT -Tow Equipment $650.00

040AK - Heated Front Windscreen $400.00

080AN - Narvik Black Contrast Roof $650.00

032IN - Dynamic Pack 1 (External & Internal) $2,000.00

0728P - Luxury Climate Comfort Pack (7-Seat) (LUX) $1,900.00 

074PM- Capability Plus Pack $1,200.00

074VY - Drive Pro Pack $2,300.00

041CB - Vision Assist Pack (Offered Until 09.11.2017) $1,200.00

350RD - HSE Luxury Package (Diesel)

 

PLEASE CLICK ON OUR WEBSITE TO WATCH VIDEOS OF VEHICLE WWW.PLANETMOTORS.CA

WE ARE ONLY DEALERSHIP THAT WE ACCEPT FULL PAYMENTS BY CREDIT CARDS (VISA, MASTER, UNION PAY AND AMEX,NO SURCHARGE OR EXTRA FEE'S FOR CREDIT CARDS)

Why buy from Planet Motors ? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing no hidden fees! All of our vehicles are reconditioned with our high standard of safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget. Most of our pre-owned vehicles are sold with a warranty that protects you from un-wanted repairs. There are many warranty and extended warranty options we can provide on our vehicles that have no manufacturers warranty left on them so you can drive away worry free. We carry wide variety of affordable luxury vehicles and options fit for you, as well as the ability to finance the majority of vehicles we sell. Planet Motors is located in the city of Richmond Hill and proudly serves all customers in Ontario. We often ship vehicles to various provinces in Canada based on your location, so come visit our dealership website to view our inventory or book a test drive today!

We only carry good quality vehicles.

***********************************************************************************************************ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.

***********************************************************************************************************

5 min response time to your inquiry! We answer our phones and reply to emails! Have a question? Send us inquiry or call. Let's connect! 

***We want your Trade-In! Same Day Financing Approval Available.All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.

***Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to PLNET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the PLANET MOTORS family.

Car dealership near me, Used cars near me, CPO CARS, CETIFIED PRE OWNED CARS, Luxury cars, Toyota, Bmw, Mercedes Benz, Honda, nissan, kia, subaru, chevrolet,cadillac, ford, gmc, audi, lincoln, infiniti, lexus, mitsubushi, 7. passenger, 8 passenger, sport cas, sedan, suv, off road, land rover, bmw, tesla, ram, minivan, chrysler, jeep, dodge, buick, clean carfax, certified, mid size, compact vehicle, hybrid, diesel, electric vehicle,  

Vehicle Features

LUXURY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Dual Moonroof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Motors

2018 Honda Odyssey T...
 68,000 KM
$41,500 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac Escala...
 90,000 KM
$69,000 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX Premi...
 86,250 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory