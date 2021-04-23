2017 Land Rover Range Rover

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Injecting the driving experience with world class power, precision and modern style! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: automatic dimming door mirrors, automatic temperature control, and voice activated navigation. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Aluminum center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Lane Departure Warning
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Fuel Type: Diesel
Wheel Diameter: 20
Diameter of tires: 20.0
Door pockets: Driver
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Driver adjustable suspension height
Wheel Width: 9.5
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look grille
Rear Head Room: 993 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 939 mm
Curb Weight: 2136 kg
Front Head Room: 1002 mm
Front Leg Room: 1073 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Forward Collision Mitigation
Power child safety locks
Mobile hotspot internet access
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
InControl Apps
InControl PROTECT
Fuel Capacity: 89 L
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Front Shoulder Room: 1542 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1761 L
Overall Length: 4856 mm
Overall Width: 1983 mm
Overall height: 1780 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1511 mm
Wheelbase: 2923 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
1 USB port
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
