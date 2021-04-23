2017 Land Rover Range Rover

$57,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 4 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

VIN: SALWR2FK1HA174890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Narvik Black

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,418 KM

Mileage 67,418 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Lane Departure Warning Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Fuel Type: Diesel Wheel Diameter: 20 Diameter of tires: 20.0 Door pockets: Driver Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger heated-cushion Memorized Settings including steering wheel Tires: Speed Rating: Y Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Window grid and roof mount antenna Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Driver adjustable suspension height Wheel Width: 9.5 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Metal-look grille Rear Head Room: 993 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 939 mm Curb Weight: 2136 kg Front Head Room: 1002 mm Front Leg Room: 1073 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Forward Collision Mitigation Power child safety locks Mobile hotspot internet access Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate InControl Apps InControl PROTECT Fuel Capacity: 89 L Rear View Camera w/Washer Front Shoulder Room: 1542 mm Max cargo capacity: 1761 L Overall Length: 4856 mm Overall Width: 1983 mm Overall height: 1780 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1511 mm Wheelbase: 2923 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system 1 USB port Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

