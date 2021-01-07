Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

  1. 1612483231
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6495987
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB8HJ426507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CLICK ON OUR WEBSITE TO WATCH VIDEOS OF VEHICLE WWW.PLANETMOTORS.CA

ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.

5 min response time to your inquiry! We answer our phones and reply to emails! Have a question? Send us inquiry or call. Let's connect! 
FREE DELIVERY CROSS ONTARIO.

-PAYMENT OPTIONS: YOU CAN PAY FULL AMOUNT BY CREDIT CARD, VISA, MASTER CARDS, AMEX, DEBIT CARDS AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. CREDIT CARD PAYMENT LIMIT $25,000, NO SURCHARGE.

***We want your Trade-In! Same Day Financing Approval Available.All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.

***Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

sport
Navigation
Sunroof
4Matic
AWD
MOONROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

