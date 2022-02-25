Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C43

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,000

+ tax & licensing
$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2017 Mercedes-Benz C43

2017 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG C 43 4DR SDN 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG C 43 4DR SDN 4MATIC

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358735
  • Stock #: 819866
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB0HU196569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE THE ONLY DEALERSHIP THAT WE ACCEPT FULL PAYMENTS BY CREDIT CARD.
(VISA, MASTER, UNION PAY AND AMEX, NO SURCHARGE OR EXTRA FEES FOR CREDIT CARDS)
ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.
We want your Trade-In! Same-Day Financing Approval Available.
All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.
Why buy from Planet Motors? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees! Our vehicles are in showroom condition with certified safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget—most of our pre-owned vehicles come with a warranty that protects you from unwanted repairs. There are many warranties and extended warranty options we can provide on our cars that have no manufacturer's warranty left on them so that you can drive away worry-free.

          Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

We serve most cities in Canada, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! So give us a chance, and you'll see why our customers all come back to PLNET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the PLANET MOTORS family.

        AMG 

Vehicle Features

AMG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

