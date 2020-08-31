Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

79,500 KM

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
GLC 300

GLC 300

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

Sale Price

79,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9HF170104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Description

***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $233.81 BI-WEEKLY IN A 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $35,888 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months Deferred/ No Payments (Added to the End of the Loan).

 

TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300!!! 2.0L I-4 Engine, 9-spd w/OD Transmission, 241 @ 5,500 rpm Horsepower, 273 @ 1,300 rpm Torque, ABS and driveline Traction control, AMG Sport Package w/19" AMG wheels, Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Active LED High Performance Headlamps w/adaptive high beam assist, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Locks, 360 Degree Camera, Blind Spot Sensors, AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep, seek-scan Radio, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, rear Fog/driving lights, Heated mirrors, Windshield wipers - rain sensing, Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Android Auto, Apple Car-Play, CD Player, DVD / Entertainment, GPS Navigation, Premium Sound System, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Lumbar Support, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front & Back Head Air Bags, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Heated Front Seat(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, MP3 Player, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Push Button To Start, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cargo shade, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag Sensors, Knee Air Bag, & Many More Options!

 

FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

 

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/ As OMVIC Regulations “Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested”.

 

FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

