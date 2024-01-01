Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $ 23900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

99,600 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1721865178
  2. 1721865226
  3. 1721865265
  4. 1721865317
  5. 1721865358
  6. 1721865391
  7. 1721865432
  8. 1721865492
  9. 1721865558
  10. 1721865613
  11. 1721865654
  12. 1721865737
  13. 1721865817
  14. 1721865873
  15. 1721865937
  16. 1721865981
  17. 1721866048
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KB7HF187029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,600 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $ 23900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE,4MOTION,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE,4MOTION,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED 109,500 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 LUXURY EDDITION,NO ACCIDENT,NAVI,LEXUS SERVICED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Lexus RX 350 LUXURY EDDITION,NO ACCIDENT,NAVI,LEXUS SERVICED 106,000 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus Nx200t F Sport F-SPORT,55000KM,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED,NATAUTO.CA for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Lexus Nx200t F Sport F-SPORT,55000KM,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED,NATAUTO.CA 55,000 KM $28,890 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300