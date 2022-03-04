2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $85,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8551205

8551205 Stock #: 820013

820013 VIN: WP0CA2A85HS222186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 18,600 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Sport Bose Sound system Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

