Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 5 4 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8482071

8482071 Stock #: 3612

3612 VIN: 1C6RR7TT9HS685571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 125,544 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.