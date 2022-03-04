Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

125,544 KM

Details Description Features

$30,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4X4 Hemi

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4X4 Hemi

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

125,544KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8482071
  • Stock #: 3612
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT9HS685571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 125,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Crew Cab 149", Outdoorsman 4x4 with Hemi engine, it looks and drives great a well maintained truck, with power options like power windows/locks, mirror, Aircondition, tilt , cruise contro, Satelite radio, USB/Aux connectivity and much more priced to sell $ 30950.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2017 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 125,544 KM
$30,950 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 141,000 KM
$22,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory