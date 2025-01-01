$38,950+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM Cargo Van
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
$38,950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 3837
- Mileage 118,968 KM
Vehicle Description
Wheelchair Accessible Van, Power Wheelchair Lift, Bluetooth, Navigation, Rear AC and Heater, Power Options, Such as Power Locks, Mirrors, Windows and Much More!!!!! This 2017 RAM Promaster is very clean, looks and drives great. Priced To sell at $38,950 including full Certification. Tax and licensing are extra.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
