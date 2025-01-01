2017 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>Wheelchair Accessible Van, Power Wheelchair Lift, Bluetooth, Navigation, Rear AC and Heater, Power Options, Such as Power Locks, Mirrors, Windows and Much More!!!!! This 2017 RAM Promaster is very clean, looks and drives great. Priced To sell at $38,950 including full Certification. Tax and licensing are extra.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.</span><br /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- Cash for your used cars or trucks. </span><br style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.</span></span></p>

2017 RAM Cargo Van

118,968 KM

Details Description Features

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
12113084

2017 RAM Cargo Van

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1737497022
  2. 1737497022
  3. 1737497022
  4. 1737497022
  5. 1737497022
  6. 1737497021
  7. 1737497021
  8. 1737497022
  9. 1737497021
  10. 1737497021
  11. 1737497021
  12. 1737497021
  13. 1737497021
  14. 1737497021
  15. 1737497021
  16. 1737497021
  17. 1737497021
  18. 1737497021
  19. 1737497022
  20. 1737497021
  21. 1737497021
  22. 1737497021
  23. 1737497022
  24. 1737497022
  25. 1737497022
  26. 1737497022
  27. 1737497022
  28. 1737497022
  29. 1737497022
  30. 1737497022
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,968KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6TRVCG8HE512964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3837
  • Mileage 118,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheelchair Accessible Van, Power Wheelchair Lift, Bluetooth, Navigation, Rear AC and Heater, Power Options, Such as Power Locks, Mirrors, Windows and Much More!!!!! This 2017 RAM Promaster is very clean, looks and drives great. Priced To sell at $38,950 including full Certification. Tax and licensing are extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 147,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit T-150 148
2016 Ford Transit T-150 148" 156,060 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500c Convertible Lounge for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Fiat 500c Convertible Lounge 132,774 KM $9,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2017 RAM Cargo Van