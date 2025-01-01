Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, $13900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES  PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Toyota Corolla

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Corolla

BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12281427

2017 Toyota Corolla

BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1741906242
  2. 1741906277
  3. 1741906313
  4. 1741906364
  5. 1741906411
  6. 1741906443
  7. 1741906480
  8. 1741906525
  9. 1741906596
  10. 1741906669
  11. 1741906727
  12. 1741906805
  13. 1741906896
  14. 1741906953
  15. 1741907025
  16. 1741907106
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE1HC918438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, $13900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES  PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner LEATHER,7 PASSENGERS,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFI for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner LEATHER,7 PASSENGERS,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFI 242,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED,LOCAL CAR,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED,LOCAL CAR,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN 164,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas ATLAS,CROSS,SPORT,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,2L,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas ATLAS,CROSS,SPORT,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,2L,CERTIFIED 109,000 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla