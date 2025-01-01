$11,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,HEATED SEATS,SAFETY INCL
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
236,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC836293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 236,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$11500,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL. TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
