CARFAX Canada One Owner 2017 Toyota Corolla 4D Sedan Slate Metallic LE FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Non-Smoker, Priced to bring you the best Value, Like New!, Low Kms, Corolla LE, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, Slate Metallic, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Certified. Toyota Certified Details: * 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain * 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege * Special Toyota Financing Rates * 6-month / 10,000 km (whichever comes first) 24-hour special roadside assistance * Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos / 8,000 km, whichever comes first) / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports * 160-point inspection Reviews: * Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca Here at Richmond Hill Toyota we take great pride in our Pre-Owned vehicles. Every pre-owned vehicle is hand selected by our team of experts to bring you only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles. All used vehicles go through a strict inspection process so that we can provide you with reliable vehicles confidently. Know that you're in good hands because we have multiple Master Technicians who have been inspecting, repairing, and maintaining vehicles for 20+ years. Richmond Hill Toyota is a proud member of the Richmond Hill Community, an industry leading automotive company in Ontario which has sold and serviced customers in all areas which include Richmond Hill, Toronto, Stouffville, Barrie, Brampton, Brantford, Bolton, Keswick, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Maple, Grimsby, Oakville, Orangeville, Newmarket, and St. Catharines-Niagara. Richmond Hill Toyota offers a friendly environment, attractive financing options, tons of great cars and above all a customer service experience that is second to none. Richmond Hill Toyota is a top TCUV dealership in Canada. Offering low interest car loan options, we have the finance team that are qualified to get you through the auto loan process. By working with a large and reliable network of financial institutions, we make our customer dreams of owning the car of their dreams come true. Get an auto loan that you can afford by visiting us today.