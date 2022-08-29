$17,888+ tax & licensing
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2017 Toyota Corolla iM
SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED,AUTO,H/BACK,151K
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9024232
- VIN: JTNKARJEXHJ535827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$17888,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
