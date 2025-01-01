$17,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD
SE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY INCLUD
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
225,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV7HW639060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $17900,+HST & LICENSING,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
