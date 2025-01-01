Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $17900,+HST & LICENSING,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  . 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

225,000 KM

Details

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY INCLUD

12621687

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY INCLUD

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV7HW639060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $17900,+HST & LICENSING,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  . 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD