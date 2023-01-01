$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE,B/U CAM,P/SEATS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE
Location
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10350807
- VIN: 2T3WFREV2HW364493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$19990,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
