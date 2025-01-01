Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$14900,+HST &LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

222,000 KM

Details

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

LE,BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH.SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

12308420

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE,BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH.SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV9HW322898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$14900,+HST &LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Toyota RAV4