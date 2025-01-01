Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE  & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED.CARFAX VERIFIED, $16900,+HST &LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

169,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

LE,FWD,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS,GOOD KM,CERTIFIED

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE,FWD,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS,GOOD KM,CERTIFIED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREVXHW342061

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE  & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED.CARFAX VERIFIED, $16900,+HST &LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-565-8644

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Toyota RAV4