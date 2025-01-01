$17,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota RAV4
SE,AWD.LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED,WARRANTY INCL
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
225,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV7HW639060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,$600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,$17800,+HST & ( LICENSING $59), FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACE 416)565-8644 , 13390 YONGE STREET , RICHMOND HILL
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
