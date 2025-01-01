Menu
<p>CERTIFIED, 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,$600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,$17800,+HST & ( LICENSING $59), FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACE 416)565-8644 , 13390 YONGE STREET , RICHMOND HILL</p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

225,000 KM

Details

$17,800


2017 Toyota RAV4

SE,AWD.LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED,WARRANTY INCL

13267817

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE,AWD.LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED,WARRANTY INCL

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,800



Used
225,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV7HW639060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$17,800



National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Toyota RAV4